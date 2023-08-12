Sunny Saturday before overnight rain

The weekend has arrived and the comfortable air is turning more humid throughout the course of the day as the warm front enhances the southerly flow of clouds.

This Saturday’s the pick of the weekend as we’ll manage to keep a dry afternoon before showers and storms make their way in out of the west tonight.

Western New England still has a chance for severe weather by the second half of the afternoon and into the evening, potential hail, wind gusts & rotation will threaten the region today from western CT to southern VT.

As these storms push eastward tonight, the loss of the daytime heating will allow for storms to weaken slightly before arriving to Boston and the southeast.

Showers and storms may still push in early tomorrow as the cold front moves through, with an isolated chance for a shower or two in the afternoon but far from a washout. Dry periods and a mix of sunshine will still allow for Sunday to a good one to enjoy the tax-free weekend out at the stores.

Monday will stay dry but showers and storms will again roll in on Tuesday. Another good Wednesday & Thursday ahead before Friday’s chance of rain comes back. Temperatures overall will remain near average with highs in the lower 80s much of the week.