Sunny Saturday marks the start of hurricane season in the Atlantic

Today marks the first day of Meteorological Summer, which stretches from June to August and it will feel like summer…it also marks the start of Hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin, which promises to be an active one according to the National Hurricane Center and NOAA.

Eight to thirteen storms are predicted to become Hurricanes, with four to 7 expected to reach major status. It’s been a while since New England has seen a landfalling Hurricane, 1991 to be exact, when Hurricane Bob made landfall along the southern New England coastline, though we have had our fair share of Tropical Storms make landfall since then.

The Atlantic is quiet as we start off the season and no storms are predicted in the short term, making now a great time to make a Hurricane plan, especially for residents along the coastline since we are most certainly overdue for a landfalling Hurricane here in New England.

High pressure will deliver a phenomenal weekend to New England with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s! Whether traveling to the Cape or to the northern lakes and mountains, the forecast is looking great.

Today will feature plenty of sunshine across the region with high reaching the low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the coast where an onshore breeze will set up…mostly clear overnight with lows mostly in the 50s, 40s and 50s north.

Sunday promises to be another great day, but we’ll see a bit more in the way of clouds, especially in the afternoon as a system approaches from the west. We’ll be on the dry side with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s with cooler temperatures along the immediate coastline.

Most of New England remains on the dry side Sunday night into early Monday morning, but portions of western and southern Connecticut may see a shower as low pressure passes to the west.

We remain on the dry side early next week through the mid-week with temperatures in the 70s along the coast, 80s inland…the next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives during the Thursday time period which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast!

Have a great weekend!