Sunny Skies and Cool Temps on Sunday

If there was anything the rain ruined for you tomorrow, today’s the day to make up for it.

You’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies, but cool weather. Temperatures stay in the lower 40s today with wind chills in the low to mid-30s. The northwest wind will begin to switch its direction by tomorrow and allow for calm wind to take over.

The southwest flow will permit temperatures to step into the upper 40s tomorrow, watching highest temps reaching 50 along mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring more run. Temperatures rise to the mid and upper 50s with showers ongoing Tuesday late AM west into Wednesday afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts may be around and over an inch in areas. The wind will gust over 20-30 mph and abate by Thursday. Thursday brings a cool down. Temperatures begin to drop slightly from 51 to the upper 40s on Friday.

Our 10-day forecast keeps us watching a nearby low on Friday that is trending to stay south. Our following weekend may bring unsettled weather back to the picture.