Sunny skies on a breezy Sunday in New England

Get ready for some cold and seasonable winter days for New England. Boston is looking at highs in the upper 30s, and the mornings are going to be pretty cold. Sunday kicks off with temperatures in the mid-20s, but thanks to the wind, it'll feel more like the low teens.

Overcast skies are behind us after over 10 days of 90% to 100% cloud cover that made way for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Saturday. Sunny skies are hanging around for the first half of the week.

Monday to Tuesday brings clouds and the chance of isolated snow showers to the Cape and the South Shore. The rest of the region will be mainly dry.

At the end of the week, Thursday and Friday, temperatures are creeping up into the mid to upper 40s. By Saturday, we're hitting 50 degrees, but the rain's making an entrance.

Keep an eye out, though – the timing of the rain might shift as we get closer to the weekend. So, stay tuned for the latest on Boston and New England weather.