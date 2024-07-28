Sunny start to Sunday before clouds and rain take over in the evening

Starting Sunday, the weather will initially be dry and sunny with highs in the 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. However, a low-pressure system will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast, moving north and bringing clouds to the Cape and Islands by noon.

By evening, most of the region will be cloudy, with light rain possibly starting on the Cape around 4 pm, more likely by 8 pm, and spreading to central MA and eastern CT by Monday morning. Winds will shift to easterly, keeping coastal areas cooler, and might gust up to 25 mph around the Cape late Sunday night.

From Monday to Tuesday, a slow-moving upper low will bring showers and a chance of thunderstorms to southern New England, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and increasing humidity.



Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Tuesday, with highs in the 80s and humid conditions.

From Wednesday through Saturday, there are daily chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Higher temperatures in the upper 80s and sticky humidity will make it uncomfortable towards the end of next week.