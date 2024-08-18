forecast

Sunny Sunday afternoon with risk of rip currents in New England

Beginning Sunday evening to very early Monday, a slow-moving cold front will bring us several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dangerous rip currents will be sticking around through Sunday, thanks to Hurricane Ernesto spinning in the Atlantic. The morning starts cloudy with patchy fog.

Stubborn clouds moved in overnight and stuck around through the day, courtesy of a steady onshore breeze and a system over the great lakes that will be moving closer through your Sunday. Beginning Sunday evening to very early Monday, a slow-moving cold front will bring us several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday will be wet at times with some showers lingering into Tuesday. While we might see heavy downpours at times, the risk of severe warnings is not very high.

By midweek, we’ll dry out with cooler-than-normal temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 70s for the most part. 80s will make a comeback by Friday and into the weekend, though the dry stretch from Wednesday on should hold.

