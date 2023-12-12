Massachusetts

Sunny Tuesday with highs in the 40s but wind chills will make it feel colder

We'll bounce back in typical New England fashion on Friday as we soar near 50 once again

By Pete Bouchard

The weather has calmed for the time being. Colder air is attempting to filter in, but it's hardly midwinter cold, and it seems we'll average near normal (around 43 these days) through Wednesday.

Breezes stay up throughout the period, adding to the morning and afternoon chill, too.

A sharp cold front will cross with little fanfare on Wednesday morning. Although highs that day barely flinch, we'll feel the chill late in the day and on Thursday.

Highs on that particular day dip to the 30s and morning wind chills hover in the teens.

We'll bounce back in typical New England fashion on Friday as we soar near 50 once again.

There aren't any major storms brewing in the near future. We'll stay dry through the weekend, but a storm in the Deep South may threaten by early next week.

Enjoy the quiet respite!

