March will be in like a lamb. Today we are expecting sunshine with temperatures in the 30s.

By Monday, another warm-up is heading our way. The warmth will peak Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures up near 60 degrees. With the warm up will come some unsettled weather.

Drier, cooler weather returns by the end of the week. Next weekend won’t have the chill we had this weekend, but it won’t be as warm as it will be midweek. Temperatures both days will climb into the 40s.