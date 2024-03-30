Sunshine and diminishing wind in New England

​Plenty of sunshine to be had across southern New England this afternoon along with a diminishing wind as low pressure in eastern Canada continues to loosen its grip on the region. The only exception will be far northern Maine where clouds will be a bit stubborn to clear along with a gusty northwest wind.

The rest of the region will see a diminishing wind and lots of sunshine, but still staying on the breezy side. Highs reach the mid 50s south, 40s north, 30s across the higher elevations of northern New England.

A weak trough moves through overnight tonight producing a few clouds which may kick off some showers across southwestern New England and a stray rain/snow shower to the north, otherwise we’ll remain on the dry side. Lows in the 30s south, 20s and 30s north.

A blend of clouds and sun Easter Sunday with milder temperatures, especially inland where we will approach 60, closer to the coast will be a bit cooler, upper 40s to low 50s. Seasonably mild to start the work week with highs in the 50s. Unsettled conditions arrive Tuesday and stick around through Thursday as low pressure develops off the New England coast. With cold air nearby, portions of the area may see an early April snowfall. Still a bit early to decipher who gets what, but models have been consistent with accumulating to the north and west of Boston, especially the higher elevations. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

