Sunshine, low humidity, pleasant air through the work week — then more rain

Another gorgeous day of weather is on tap for the region as high pressure remains in control of our weather.

Sunshine, low humidity and pleasant temperatures in the low 70s are making it perfect for any and all outdoor activities. A very similar day is in the cards for Thursday — and again on Friday, although it will be a few degrees cooler with a gradual increase in high, thin clouds which will filter out the sun somewhat by then.

These clouds come out ahead of an area of disturbed weather that will be developing off the Florida coast and working up the eastern seaboard to end the week. The National Hurricane Center will be monitoring this for potential tropical development, though whether or not this storm gets a name will have no impact on our sensible weather this weekend, but merely garner more attention.

While there are some details to iron out in the days to come, it is certain that the threat for wet weather has increased fairly substantially since this time yesterday. We’re expecting areas of rain to move in Saturday, likely in the morning in southern New England and continue through the day in the southern half of New England.

Our exclusive guidance is putting out over two inches of rain for some of us and wind gusts to 45 mph at the South Coast by later Saturday so we’ll watch both of these factors closely for the possibility of flooding and wind damage.

Sunday doesn’t look a whole lot better – as a wave of low pressure may linger nearby keeping the threat for areas of rain around in southern areas with drier conditions the farther north you head. What has improved somewhat is next week’s forecast; some unsettled weather is still likely from time to time, but it looks brighter and drier for the middle part of the week with highs around 70.