Sunshine Monday, then more storms on Tuesday

We’re gifted a beautiful Monday to kick off the week. Sunshine and low humidity will dominate, as a new airmass has settled into New England. Unfortunately, this is a one-day thing, as the next weather system is already sliding in our direction.

Although the next batch of rain will spoil our Tuesday, it appears that the threat for flooding is low, AND the rain should taper to lighter showers, mist and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs take a hit Tuesday, however. We’re expecting temps only NEAR 70 throughout the day – except on the Cape and Islands, where highs may hit the mid-70s.

Humidity is slowly creeping up in the coming days, becoming noticeably humid by midweek and beyond. Speaking of, the sun returns by Wednesday and Thursday, with highs recovering to summery levels. By Friday, we’re battling more storms and showers, but already signs for NEXT weekend look promising – and much warmer.

Have a great week!