System to bring cool air, rain this weekend as it continues to move through northeast

A system continues to move through the northeast, bringing us some waves of rain through part of this weekend.

Continuing Friday, the main line of heavy rain and wind has moved through Friday morning. We will see some clearing skies this afternoon while temperatures stay in the 60s and dewpoints remain soupy in the 50s.

As a cold front aloft hangs over western New England, we will see more storms and showers develop this afternoon and evening mainly west and north. Some of those storms will bring in gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail along with lightning.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Flooding and wind gusts

Our wind gusts will be generally from the south Friday around 30 to 40 miles per hour, allowing for warm temps to remain. Rough surf off the south coast means more beach erosion, though tides are starting to lower overall so not anticipating any big issues with coastal flooding Friday.

Stream and some river flooding is likely in northern New England as we see snowmelt combined with the heavy rainfall Friday. Crests will approach minor flood stage by the weekend.

What to expect this weekend

The weekend will be quieter. Though a cool pool of air aloft will lead to instability showers or t-showers across the northeast Saturday afternoon with some small hail in some of the showers.

Highs will be in the 50s with a gusty west wind and lots of clouds dotting the sky. Sunday brings us a dry start with temps back in the 60s.

There is a weak wave of rain that moves through in the afternoon through late night Sunday, bringing a few showers across southern and western New England.

Boston Marathon weather

The showers Sunday night seems to get out in time for the runners for the Boston Marathon as they head to the start line in Hopkinton.

There may be some humidity in the morning, then drying during the race after the sun comes up and as the clouds decrease.

Temps reach the mid-60s, which will be a bit toasty for runners but great for spectators. Breezes will be from the northwest with some sunshine as runners approach the finish line in Boston.

What's in store for next week

Our exclusive 10-day forecast is amazing for next week and for anyone sticking around locally for school spring break. Highs around 70 by Tuesday, 60s and cooler temps at the coast.

More 60s will stick around through the end of the week too with some rain chances off and on starting Wednesday.