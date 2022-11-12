Temperatures Dropping to the 40s Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine.

The warning has been issued until 3 p.m.

Here is our weather report for the rest of New England:

Are you ready for a cool down?

Enjoy this evening because a cold front will take care of dropping our temperatures to the 40s by tomorrow morning. Overnight will feature temperatures near the mid-50s in Boston, but once we get closer to sunrise, temperatures will drop a bit more with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.

The wind chill for Sunday afternoon will hover in the 30s in Worcester and mid 40s in Boston through the Merrimack Valley. The Monadnock region will feel in the low 40s by 3pm Sunday and those temperatures will drop even lower Sunday night. Sunday night brings wind chills in the 20s from Keen, NH to Brattleboro, VT. Springfield, MA will see drier air and colder temperatures by Monday morning.

Monday keeps highs in the 40s through the day and that will remain through Tuesday as a high pressure system anchors in. That pattern, however, will be disrupted as a coastal low crawls in on Wednesday. This moisture along with cold temperatures will allow to brings the ingredients together for potential first snow of the season in the western Berkshires into the White and Green Mountains.

The 10 day forecast keeps us hanging on to the winter coats through the following weekend.