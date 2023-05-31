Temperatures to Heat Up, Then Cool Off in Time for Weekend

Warmth is surging once again! The next three days will see increasing temperatures before a big cooldown going into the weekend.

First up is the 80s Wednesday. Along the coast, there still may be a weak sea breeze to keep us in the mid to upper 70s, but even here, we’re seeing a warmup from the last two days. One noticeable absence will be the smoky haze from Tuesday. With winds switching directions, the wildfire smoke in Nova Scotia will be blowing out to sea.

Hotter temperatures are in store for both Thursday and Friday. With the cooler air pushing down into the region Friday night, thunderstorms erupting over Maine could migrate down into the area LATE day or evening on Friday. But that’s not before many spots hit 90 to 92 degrees in the afternoon. Clearly some beach weather is on tap for the kickoff to the weekend.

Speaking of which, it doesn’t look very beach-worthy this weekend with cooler temps, some early clouds and showers on Saturday, and perhaps some more clouds on Sunday.

Don’t get too down about it. Summer is just getting started, and we know there are oodles of beach days ahead.