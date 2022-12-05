Temperatures to Warm to Mid 50s During the Midweek

Temperatures were split over the weekend, with another warmup/cooldown played out over a two-day stretch. The back and forth has many wondering if winter will ever show up this month.

We know December can be a very volatile month – with 69 degrees on Christmas Eve in 2015 and a foot of snow on the 17th two years ago. This one is hard to pin down. A block developed over Greenland this weekend, and it’s causing all kinds of tantrums with the models in the long range.

The short range is more certain, with the milder air flooding in over the next few days. Under sunny skies Monday, the air will warm to near 50. Under cloudy skies — and some showers — temps will warm to the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday. During that time, two weak weather systems will slide through New England. No worries of any changeover, mixed precipitation at the start, or overnight freeze-ups with this setup. If we keep this rolling, salt/plow budgets will be untouched through mid-December.

And is seems that even with the cold arriving later in the week, that may be the case. We see some wind increasing as a storm intensifies offshore by the weekend, but there are no clear signals for any major storm – or arctic air – in the next 7-10 days.

We’ll stay vigilant, however. It wouldn’t take much to stir up some trouble in this changeable pattern.

Have a great week!