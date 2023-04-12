Temps to Top Out Near 70 on Wednesday, With More Dry Air

Our warm temperatures take a hit on Wednesday, but not a big one. With the passage of a cold front last night, we will see the high temps “cool” from the mid to upper 70s Tuesday to the upper 60s to near 70 on Wednesday afternoon. Yeah, that’s almost imperceptible to many people.

What’s not changing is the brush fire danger. We remain in a low-humidity, high-wind environment through Wednesday afternoon, so a Red Flag Warning (a poorly-named warning in my book) for high fire risk is in effect through 7 p.m.

Speaking of winds, we’re keying in on the wind direction in the coming days to unravel the temperature story. Along the coast, it will be a horse race between the rising temp and when the sea breeze kicks in. We should be able to sneak into the 80s Thursday before a feeble breeze moves in during the afternoon. Friday may see the wind turn east or southeast before noon, keeping us in the 70s along the water’s edge. Nevertheless, other spots will hit the mid and upper 80s under the blazing sun. Slather on the sunscreen before you take in the rays!

Pollen remains a juggernaut in the weather forecast. High or extremely high levels can be expected as warm weather continues. As we’ve seen in past seasons, the bloom/green up is no longer a multi-step process. We’re seeing more and more megablooms and pollen explosions. Next wave of relief is possible with the rain on Sunday and Monday.