The Weekend Will Start Beautiful, But Rain Is Creeping Its Way Into the Forecast

Friday has been a beautiful day, and look at that -- right on time for the weekend.

Our highs quickly reached the upper 80s, while our dew points help it feel a bit sticky out there. It's a summer feeling, one I'd say we missed having.

It’s still a nice afternoon to head out and enjoy the rays of sun for picnic, sports or outdoor dining.

High pressure will continue to reign over the region this evening, allowing clear skies but increasing cloud coverage as we head into the morning. Lows will fall into the upper 60s Friday night, while an atmospheric disturbance will start making its way in from the west, slightly increasing the chances for some light rain in northern New England late afternoon Saturday. It won’t be a reason to cancel outdoor events for now.

Sunday, however, is a whole different story. Our rain chances return and are expected to increase their territorial coverage.

The coolest and driest day of the coming week will be Monday, even though we are most likely starting it off with cloudy skies. The sun will wrest control by the afternoon and temperatures will stay in the upper 70s for most.

Tuesday will stay mostly dry until the afternoon as a warm front approaches from the southwest and rain chances come back up. That’s when the door to heat and humidity stays open until the end of next week, temperatures will be staying in the mid to upper 80s and pm showers will be possible. Get ready to get some of that July weather we missed out of.

