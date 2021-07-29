Threat of Severe Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding Overnight

A cold front approaching our region from the Great Lakes will trigger showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Expecting an overall dry day for most, with high temperatures reaching into the mid 70s to 80 degrees.

Overnight, we turn our focus to the potential for severe thunderstorms along the South Coast as a surface disturbance tracks just south of New England. Some storms may produce flash flooding and damaging winds.

If atmospheric ingredients come together just right, there may even be a spin-up or waterspout along the South Coast. We will be keeping a very close eye on this potential.

By Friday, residual showers and scattered thunderstorms will move offshore as the cold front and atmospheric disturbance exit the region over the Atlantic Ocean. Mainly dry weather is expected, with the exception of a few showers during the afternoon.

A pleasant northwest wind will bring a refreshing feel to the air, with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s and some locations reaching 80 degrees.

Lingering showers will move across northern New England Friday night into Saturday. By the morning, some of those showers may end as wet snowflakes above the tree lines of the summits of the White Mountains as the freezing level descends down towards 7,000 feet.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend, with dry weather and low humidity. Highs will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. On Sunday, clouds move back in as well as the threat of showers. Highs will reach into the upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the work week, we may have a Nor’easter Tuesday and Wednesday. By late week, we swing back into a warmer pattern on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.