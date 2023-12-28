Thursday morning rain tapers to showers, breezy afternoon

Another mild storm to follow Thursday. While highs won't be as warm as Wednesday, some 50s are still possible across southeast Massachusetts Thursday.

Rain will occasionally be heavy through late morning as low pressure passes off Nantucket. We'll find the steady rain tapers to lighter showers, mist and drizzle later this afternoon. In that sense, the evening drive is much better than the morning. All told, 1-1.5 inches of rain is in the cards through Friday, but this storm won't feature high winds.

We'll square off with the weaker upper-level storm system Friday. That entails a few passing showers (not an all-day rain) and cool temperatures in the 40s. And there's still a quick shower threat for Saturday, but the day is drier overall, and there will be times of sun, too.

New Year's Eve/Day seem like the picks of the holiday weekend (and just in time). Sun will blend with clouds, the air will be cool and dry, and the wind will be light. Expect the temperatures to fall to the mid-30s around the time we ring in the new year, then fall back to the 20s by dawn on New Year's Day.

Longer range shows cooler temperatures overall, and a couple of storms passing far offshore. Right now, there aren't any definitive signs showing credible snow threats, but in the upcoming pattern, things could change quickly.

Enjoy the holiday weekend!