Thursday's snow will cause a wintry mess for the AM commute in Boston

A quiet stretch is coming Boston's way to start off the week — but it won't last long.

It will still be cold, with highs in the low and mid 30s through Wednesday.

Tuesday to Wednesday will see some light snow accumulations for the Cape and the Islands. The rest of us will be mainly dry until Thursday morning — for which we've issued a First Alert, given the timing and type of precipitation, which will affect the commute.

NBC10 Boston A map showing two low pressure systems over Michigan and Tennessee that will bring cold air and a wintry mix to Boston through Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

But early morning Thursday will begin as a wintry mess. First, snow will fall overnight, and just before sunrise, the snow will change over to a mix of sleet, rain and freezing rain.

NBC10 Boston The timeline for when to expect snow, rain and a mix in Boston from Tuesday to Thursday Feb. 11-13, 2025.

A light wintry mix will stick around until the late morning before changing completely to rain.

Ice accumulations are possible, but will likely stay below 0.10 inches. While slippery for walkways and elevated surfaces, these accumulations look to be minor as far as impacts are concerned.

NBC10 Boston A map showing where ice may accumulate by the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, after wintry weather moves through southern New England. Almost all of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are included, and much of southern New Hampshire as well.

This will not be a clean snowfall to play, it will be a muddy, wet, slippery morning to afternoon.