Timing of Incoming Showers, Set to Roll in Friday Afternoon

Friday’s finally here and temperatures gave us a good spook Friday morning, dropping to the 20s. Get ready for milder air rushing in Friday night as temperatures will be cooler than what we’ll wake up to Saturday. Some areas will see temperatures near the 50s by sunrise.

Other than that, this system tags along rain. Showers begin Friday afternoon and give us only a brief break around midnight before another round of steady showers fill in by early morning Saturday through the mid-afternoon. A second, heavier but brief round of rain will push through Saturday evening and may develop a few thunderstorms embedded. They should be out by midnight.

For many looking into outdoor plans, the pick of the weekend will be Sunday. Temperatures will stay below average and the wind will make it feel chillier but at least we get the sunny skies. Wind will gust 25 to 30 mph Sunday, which will make it feel like the lower 30s throughout the course of the day. With another round of wind, this time out of the south, Monday will feature gusts up to 35 mph that will once more increase dew points along a sunny afternoon. Can it get any better? Yes, temperatures will jump to the mid-50s, enjoy!

In the 10-day forecast we’ll keep the mild trend running through Friday next week as highs will range from the mid-50s to the 60s. The warmest day seems to be Thursday with the passage of a warm front. The rainy days remain Tuesday through Thursday.