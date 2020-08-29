Tornado Confirmed in Connecticut on Thursday

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado moved 11.1 miles from Bethany to New Haven around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The tornado specifically touched down at 3:53 p.m. and lifted at 4:03. Max winds were estimated to be 110 mph. Notably, the tornado crossed the Litchfield Turnpike, near the town center of Hamden and across I-91.

The tornado then dissipated and the damage across East Haven, Branford, North Branford, Guilford and North Haven was caused by multiple microbursts. Max wind speeds of 90-100 mph are estimated to have produced the damage.

Our First Alert weather team saw the tight couplets on our storm winds radar and continued live coverage on NECN for the tornado. Rotation tracks were also evident on radar with the strongest rotation over New Haven, where the tornado was strongest.

Clean up continues from the significant damage in these communities. Unfortunately, heavy rain and a few storms are forecast for Saturday. Sunday will be a better clean up day as we will be all dry.