FIRST ALERT: Tornadoes possible on hot, humid Sunday in New England

We woke up to a foggy start, turning to a warm and humid day with storms possible.

Severe thunderstorms are expected northwest of I-95 Sunday afternoon, posing a primary threat of strong, damaging winds and heavy rain. There is also a threat of hail and a few tornadoes.

The weather will remain hot and humid, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Hot temperatures combined with high humidity, will create conditions ripe for severe thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The main concern is strong wind gusts that could cause damage. Additionally, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas. There is also a risk of tornadoes due to increased wind shear and favorable conditions for their development.

The highest tornado threat is for Vermont and New Hampshire. The severe weather threat will diminish by late evening Sunday, leaving only a few showers overnight.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the tornado risk across the Northeast on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Tornadoes are more likely in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire and possible across almost all of New England, including in the Boston area and most of New York State.

Looking ahead to Monday through Saturday, the weather will become less humid with some showers possible on Monday. Tuesday will be dry and warm but with more tolerable humidity.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Wednesday into Thursday, with dry and less humid weather returning by the end of the week.