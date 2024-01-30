forecast

Tuesday sees some sun, with high temps staying sub-freezing

No major storms will threaten through the weekend. With over 7 ½ inches of precipitation for the month – our 4th wettest January on record – I think we'll all enjoy the respite

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deep winter cold has returned! For a short stay, at least. Tuesday's wind chill will remain in the teens and 20s as high temperatures stay sub-freezing throughout the entire afternoon. Sun will blend with some clouds, but we'll struggle all day to keep it out.

Tuesday night is another very cold night under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall to the teens and low 20s. While Wednesday doesnt look very blue, we'll still manage to shake much of the cold and bounce back to the mid and upper 30s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We'll build on some of that moderation Thursday as a front approaches from the west and northwest. This will be a reinforcing shot of cold air for the weekend, but it takes its sweet time settling in. That should buy us another day in the 40s Thursday before we come back to earth on Friday and the weekend.

No major storms will threaten through the weekend. With over 7 ½ inches of precipitation for the month – our 4th wettest January on record – I think we'll all enjoy the respite.

More weather-related news

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Weather forecast: Chilly Tuesday

forecast Jan 29

Weather forecast: Most impactful part of the storm is over in New England

snow Jan 28

Mixed bag of snow and rain continues in New England: Watch live storm coverage

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us