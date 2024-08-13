Two-day stretch of sunny, low humidity weather in Boston before chance of showers

Welcome to a two-day stretch of amazing weather. Temperatures Tuesday reach the 70s to 80s with a late sea breeze.

A few clouds develop, but everyone remains dry with low humidity. Tuesday night's lows again fall to the 60s and 50s in suburbs.

The great stretch continues Wednesday with highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast as afternoon sea breezes kick in. Thursday brings us a chance for showers or storms. Then, a break Friday, though the interior part of New England could see a sprinkle late.

The humidity stays pretty low through midweek until it creeps up this weekend and dewpoints reach the 60s to 70s. And we have storm chances both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 80.

The rain this weekend is not associated with Ernesto, but with a cold front heading through and an upper level system. This system hopefully scoops up Ernesto and take the storm away from us by early next week.

Ernesto is moving across the Leeward Islands and towards Puerto Rico Tuesday night. Flash flooding, mudslides and storm surge will affect the islands all around.

Then, the storm turns northward towards Bermuda. Anyone from the eastern U.S. coast to Bermuda should watch for updates.

New England will at least see some rough surf and rip currents this weekend into next week.

Stay tuned for updates.