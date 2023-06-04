Unseasonably Cool Sunday in New England

Another unseasonably cool day is ahead of us as temperatures remain in the lower 50s this afternoon. Gusty northeast winds and periods of drizzle then rain will take over eastern Mass.

With the wind gusting near 30 mph inland and over 40 mph at the coast, high surf advisories will remain in effect through 8pm tonight. Minor coastal flooding is possible, beach erosion and highs seas building up to 10 ft.

Unsettled weather may linger into tomorrow. Temperatures, however, will slowly rise into the 60s for Monday with more 60s throughout much of the work week. The low that’s bringing rain today will likely meander for a while on our east which would keep the chance for showers throughout much of the week as well.

Temperatures inland have a better chance for 70s by midweek and into the second half of the work week. Next Saturday is looking to be dry and mild with temperatures in the 70s and only about a 30% chance of showers as of now.