Unsettled Saturday Prior to Gorgeous Sunday in New England

Finally, some rain!

Sure, the timing could be better. But in the world of weather, you're on Mother Nature's clock. While the entire day isn't washed out, the dry hours will be few. That said, I'm walking on eggshells about how much water will come from the clouds today. Projections show at least .20 for many, very few coming out lower and very few coming out over an inch.

One way to get that inch is with thunderstorms, which will fire this afternoon and could produce gusty winds and small hail. Keep your phones nearby, and be ready to take shelter when the skies darken. I'm not seeing this as an outbreak, but individual cells could be nasty.

Cooler, less humid air will flood the region tomorrow. It's a fine "make good" for today's wet weather as the summer slowly winds to a close.

Super dry air stays with us through Monday as afternoon highs hold in the low to mid 70s. A/C gets a break at night, too, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Enjoy the fine weather and the run-up to Labor Day.