Very Pleasant Weekend Weather to Celebrate Mother's Day

Yesterday brought about temperatures that were more in line with what we’d expect for an early-July. In fact, it was the second hottest day of the year.

Today’s temperatures are warmer than normal, but not quite as hot. As we step through Saturday, a few clouds appear but it’s a rather sunny day. Early morning temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The evening features sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to 80°. A fairly weak front passes overhead Saturday morning, and the only notable difference will be winds that shift from the northwest.

Sunday will be even cooler, as we step our way down with highs in the upper 60s. Mother’s Day is overall pleasant and near routine for a May the 14th day. Starting a new work week brings abnormally warm temperatures in the 70s to near 80s by Tuesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The heating we see that day will be brief, as a cold front passes. Rainfall amounts appear rather low, and overall shower chances will be minimal. This doesn’t bode well for our already abnormally dry air. Cooler air prevails through Wednesday, before warm air returns later in the week.