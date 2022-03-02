Snow, Chilly Temperatures to Finish Work Week But Warmer Days Ahead

Wednesday is the warmest day of the work week! Well, it won’t be too warm, but at least slightly above normal.

The average high at this time of the year in Boston is 42 degrees, and we will be in the mid 40s. Milder air does stick around overnight, with temperatures barely dropping to around freezing. This means that our next minor system that moves through overnight won’t bring us a huge impact for the Thursday morning commute.

Snow showers will be light in northern New England, with a wintry mix to light rain between midnight and 5 a.m. This system drops scattered coatings to 1 inch of a snow mix across higher terrain of Massachusetts and northern Connecticut to coatings to 1 to 2 inches around Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

We dry off for the morning drive on Thursday, but turn blustery and colder. Temperatures won’t fall too much until Friday. The wind and temperatures in the 30s on Thursday will make it feel very wintry even with the sun around. Lows Friday morning fall to the single digits, with highs barely near freezing.

A look ahead to the weekend

This weekend looks more promising for dry weather during both days, even with a system moving through.

Saturday’s highs reach the low 40s, with an approaching system by nightfall. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning a warm front lifts northeast and brings in snow to sleet, then swapping to a rain snow mix in northern New England. Dry air heads in for southern New England on Sunday afternoon. The wind picks up and we see really warm temperatures again with highs approaching 60 degrees.

Sunday into Monday the cold front sweeps through, bringing in slightly cooler temperatures and some showers as we kick off the next week.