Freezing Feels-Like Temps Thursday, Warmer Weather on the Way

Today feels quite wintry with a gusty west wind and colder than normal temperatures.

Plus snow showers continue for northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Western Connecticut and Massachusetts will see on and off lake effect snow showers with no accumulation through sunset.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wind chill temperatures stay in the 20s and 30s all afternoon, even with some sunshine, partly sunny skies and with highs in the 30s to 40s. Tonight our lows will be in the 20s north and 30s to the south. We can’t get rid of the gusty west wind until Saturday, so wind chills again tomorrow morning could be as low as 10-20 degrees.

The snow showers taper across northern Maine tomorrow as high pressure briefly builds in. A mix of clouds and sunshine will help to warm us into the low 60s as the westerly wind slowly relaxes.

Saturday our wind direction changes and will be from the south, so that combined with sunshine will warm us up to the 60s and low 70s. This is going to be our pick of the weekend for sure.

Another coastal storm passes to our south Sunday into Monday morning. This means a raw, windy and rainy day and night as the storm passes by. We need good soaking rains periodically as drought conditions expand across the northeast week by week.

This system should bring a half an inch to an inch of rain accumulation, mainly for southern New England and in Maine. Some mixing will occur in the mountains, but it will be mostly rain.

Next week we have a dry stretch settling in and warming temperatures. Highs go from the 60s to the 70s by midweek as a dome of heat builds in across the eastern U.S. This dome of heat associated with a high pressure center is so strong that it should keep rain away from us until possible the next weekend. Stay tuned to the NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team for updates.