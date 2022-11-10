Nicole Remnants Likely to Bring Rain, Gusty Winds to New England

Temps swing back into the mild air Thursday on the heels of a southwest wind. We’ll stay in the warmth through Saturday before another front pushes in the colder air to finish the weekend.

We’re closely following Tropical Storm Nicole across Florida Thursday. While the storm completely unravels WAY before it arrives in our region, it will inject the incoming weather system with downpours and some hefty winds.

The timeline shows two waves of rain with this storm system. The first one will hit on Friday night and wrap before midnight. The second comes through Saturday morning. There may be downpours with either batch, but this doesn’t appear it will cause flooding. Guidance puts our over/under at an inch of rain – totally tolerable for us. Wind is a bit more aggressive, but still won’t be enough for even scattered outages. Gusts get going late Friday and carry through the night. Winds should peak by Saturday morning before the front moves through to settle things down for the afternoon. High temps peak Saturday in the low 70s, then fall after dark Saturday night.

The greatest risk for outages will be on the Cape and Islands as winds top 50 mph in spots. Elsewhere, spotty, minor damage is possible, but the risk is lower now that the leaves are mostly off the trees.

We’ll see a few showers with a weak weather system Sunday, along with cool air to carry us into the new week.