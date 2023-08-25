Stubborn showers linger over New England on Friday

Filled with a moisture rich environment, our showers continue to push east southeast this afternoon and evening. Temperatures have cooled down to the upper 60s and 70s covered by the clouds and rain. Winds have gusted up to range 25 to 30 mph; we should begin to see a lull in the wind action through the overnight and into Saturday.

A few more showers may continue into the early morning for parts of Cape Cod, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a thunderstorm pushing in before things taper off for the late morning-early afternoon.

Highs this Saturday go back up to near 80 degrees, more sunshine takes over through the afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms developing across northern New England as we watch for a secondary cold front dipping south late Saturday into early Sunday.

This cold front would dip temperatures back into the lower 70s for eastern New England Sunday. A few showers may pop up in an isolated/non-severe form across parts of Maine. Otherwise, ample sunshine will bug much of the New England region.

In the 10-day forecast, temperatures should stay in the lower 70s much of the week before Friday begins to open the door to allow late summer temperatures come peeking back in. This should set us for highs in the upper 70s to near 80 the following weekend.