Temperatures Remain Cool, Clouds Taper Over Course of Day

High temperatures today mostly in the 70s to lower 80s with the breeze continuing in from the east and the south east

By Tim Kelley

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms this weekend are more "miss" than "hit."

This morning we have high pressure to the north in a weak front to the south, generating wind from the east. Many of us remain in the relatively cooler air with low to moderate humidity. But the boundary is lifting back to the north with increasing warmth and humidity over the weekend.

The forecast is somewhat challenging, with a boundary lifting over New England, we will have afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible. Mostly away from the beaches, where early fog and low clouds should give way to a brighter sky this afternoon.

High temperatures today mostly in the 70s to lower 80s with the breeze continuing in from the east and the south east. But the wind comes around from the south and then southwest tonight and tomorrow with warmth and humidity building back up. Also some patchy low clouds and fog near the beach with lows tonight near 70º and highs tomorrow in the 80s to 90°. After that it looks like we’re in the heat for a few days before another round of thunderstorms come in probably later Tuesday and Wednesday. But it may take a couple of days for the heat to break, as has been the case the last several weeks. So it looks like another heat wave here and our first alert 10 day forecast.

