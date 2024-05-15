Warm and a bit muggy Wednesday with rain showers

Our 80-degree temperatures are gone for now. Tuesday felt very summer-like with the full sunshine and a south wind boosting highs even to near 80 along the east coast and in Boston (official high was 77 at Logan).

Temperatures slowly fall for the rest of the week. Wednesday will still be warm and a bit muggy as rain showers arrive. Highs top off in the low 70s for everyone across New England with lots of clouds around.

The showers remain scattered throughout the day, with heavy rain moving in overnight from the south and even some thunderstorms.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The downpours Wednesday will lead to standing water and ponding on the roads for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday, we switch back to an east, northeast breeze and this will keep our temperatures in the 50s to 60s along eastern New England all day. And keep the umbrella handy, scattered rain remains through the evening as a minor offshore storm develops.

The rain pulls out by Thursday night, but our northeast flow remains.

Friday afternoon we see some sun, with isolated pop-up showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s at the coast, 70s inland.

The rain chance for Saturday has decreased a bit, but with an east wind the cool highs in the 50s to 60s will be more widespread and farther inland in New England.

Sunday, there's a shower chance and highs again will be in the 60s. Next week, there is a hint of a warming trend with 70s and maybe 80s returning for midweek but stay tuned.