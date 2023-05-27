Warm and Dry Memorial Day Weekend in New England

The weather this weekend is working in our favor: there will be no rain and the temperatures will rise. The thermometer will reach the 70°F range this afternoon.

Even if you think today's weather will be great, tomorrow will be even better with temperatures will be closer to 80°F.

The sea breeze returns for Memorial Day Monday, as highs top out in the 70s inland, and cooler 60s again by the shoreline. Sunny and pleasant for Tuesday, with highs in the 60s on the coastline and 70s away from the water.

Wednesday is mostly sunny, and much warmer, with highs in the lower 80s.

We're expecting a big jump in temperature for Thursday, with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Spots well inland could make a run for 90, under a mostly sunny sky. PM pop up storm chances enter the forecast into next weekend, as more seasonable temperatures return.