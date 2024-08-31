Warm and humid Saturday to start Labor Day weekend

The holiday weekend is here, and while we’re not expecting a washout, a few showers and storms are possible, especially on Sunday.

As we move through this Saturday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in Greater Boston. A sprinkle is possible today, but most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Then, tonight, stay weather aware. A line of showers and isolated storms will cross the region well ahead of a cold front into Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe.

The threat for strong to severe storms will ultimately depend on the arrival of the cold front. If it slows down a bit more, that threat is possible. Damaging winds would be the primary threat.

The front will cross Eastern Mass and Southern New Hampshire by Sunday night, diminishing our threat for rain into Monday.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 80s. By Monday, on Labor Day, high temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with much drier air and mostly sunny skies.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will dip into the mid 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. And more sunshine is expected for much of next week.