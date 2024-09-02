Warm and Sunny Labor Day before it cools down

As we continue moving through your Labor Day, expect comfortable weather in the Greater Boston area. Low humidity will be the rule today, making it feel like fall.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s and 50s.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After a cool start to our Tuesday, temperatures will warm up into the low 70s with low humidity. We’ll see sunny skies.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Our dry, sunny stretch will continue from Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

All good things must come to an end though. By the weekend, a cold front will push into the area, giving way to scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in near 70.