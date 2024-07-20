Warm and sunny Sunday to kick off the weekend

A superb weekend is before us. Temperatures warm well into the 80s with plentiful sun both days, and light breezes in the afternoon.

There is one small exception to this stellar weekend: a couple of random showers overnight Saturday and perhaps very early Sunday morning across southeast Mass. There’s a small finger of light rain that rides in along the jet stream to add a small blemish to an otherwise perfect weekend.

Humidity stays in check through the weekend, again with a minor exception. We’ll see a small bump in the muggy air on Saturday night and Sunday with the increasing shower threat. Humidity slumps again through Sunday afternoon.

We won’t be able to hold it back forever, though. Another surge of sticky air arrives late Monday and carries into the end of next week.

This will fuel thunderstorms and occasional downpours starting Tuesday afternoon and evening. These won’t be washed out days, but the threat for heavy rain in some cells will be front and center.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!