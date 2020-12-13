Weather forecast

Warm, Calm Sunday in Store Ahead of Midweek Storm

Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s in southern New England

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today will be the pick of the weekend, with sunshine and warm air returning. If you like the warmth, it will only last a day.

We have a busy weather week ahead. First up, some light precipitation will be possible tomorrow. As cold air returns rain will change to snow by the afternoon. Light amounts are possible. Most of the snow will be festive and won’t cause any headaches. Once that system departs, we will see a reinforcing shot of colder air.

The next storm on deck is Wednesday going into Thursday. This time around, it looks like cold air will be in place. We still don’t know the exact track of the storm, but snow is looking likely. Strong winds and coastal flooding are also possible.

Stay tuned.

