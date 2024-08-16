forecast

Warm, humid conditions with hazy skies for the next couple of days

With such a massive storm over the ocean, large swells will ripple up from the southeast starting Friday. These waves will increase the intensity of existing rip currents at the beaches, and create new ones where there weren't any before

Quite a few storms (and pitch-black skies) rolled through in the afternoon Thursday. Swirling winds, heavy rain and a bit of hail. That's all in the rear view Friday, and for the weekend to come.

Our focus will be on the smoke, the haze, the morning low clouds and the humidity in the next couple of days. Any sprinkles will be faint and fleeting if they make it into eastern Massachusetts late Saturday and early Sunday.

The bulk of the rain is holding back until Monday as Hurricane Ernesto takes its turns in the open Atlantic. Sadly, along that rampaging path will be Bermuda Saturday morning.

With such a massive storm over the ocean, large swells will ripple up from the southeast starting Friday. These waves will increase the intensity of existing rip currents at the beaches, and create new ones where there weren't any before.

Beware if you venture into the water and heed any warnings/closures from lifeguards.

Steadier rain arrives Monday with a weather system from the west. It clears on Tuesday with more refreshing air sliding in and sticking around through the remainder of next week.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!

