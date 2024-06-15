Warm Saturday before chilly Sunday morning in New England

Sunshine returns this afternoon along with lowering humidity as high pressure builds into New England from the west. Other than a few lingering clouds early this afternoon along the downeast Maine coastline and Cape Cod, they’ll be plenty of sunshine across the region.

Highs reach the low to mid 70s coast, upper 70s inland, 60s far northern Maine along with a north wind gusting over 20 mph at times.

Clear sky, light wind, and low dew points will allow for some radiational cooling to occur providing us with comfortable temperatures overnight tonight. Lows will be mostly in the low to mid 50s with 40s showing up in some of the traditionally colder spots inland, few 30s far northern New England!

Father’s day is looking fantastic with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. A weak upper level system will produce some mid to high level clouds dimming out the sunshine at times, but all in all, the day will be pleasant and dry with highs in the 70s.

As we turn our attention into next week, high pressure will build over the eastern seaboard ushering in extreme heat by Wednesday continuing into Friday. As it looks now, highs will reach well into the 90s, especially Wednesday and Thursday, with heat indices close to 100 degrees!

This is the first time this year we’ll see an extended period of extreme heat, so please take every precaution to prepare in advance.

Have a great Saturday!