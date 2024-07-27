Warm Saturday to kick off weekend in New England

Another stellar weekend in the works. Temps will be warm during the day and comfortable at night. Sea breezes may knock down the temps a bit more on Sunday, and the introduction of heavier cloud cover means that today will be the warmest of the two weekend days.

A weak storm system offshore is to blame for the thicker clouds tomorrow. Some of our guidance is even suggesting a few showers will make it onto the Cape/Islands by 4-5 pm. If they do make it, they would be spotty and light.

Either way you slice it, we are delaying the inevitable. Showers will sweep in Sunday night and hang around for Monday too. This system is pretty feeble, so despite the wet weather, we could still sneak in a few rays of sun. In light of that, highs only manage upper 70s Monday.



Our weather turns much warmer and more humid from Tuesday on. Each afternoon will feature a shower/storm threat as weak disturbances ripple through the upper atmosphere. By week’s end, we should be well into the upper 80s to low 90s.

While we’re not in drought status, parts of New England are edging into “abnormally dry” conditions. Something to watch in the weeks to come.

Have a great weekend!