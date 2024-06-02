forecast

Warm Sunday with clouds coming in the afternoon

There will be light south-southwest winds, with sea breezes developing late in the morning to early afternoon.

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday will be another warm one, with some upper-level clouds working their way in. This won’t affect temperatures much; highs reach the low 80s inland and 70s along the coast.

There will be light south-southwest winds, with sea breezes developing late in the morning to early afternoon.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Monday through Wednesday will be calm and dry. Inland areas warming up, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, while the coast will be cooler, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Expect sunny skies inland and a few clouds near the coast. By midweek, southwest winds will make it warmer everywhere, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Later in the week, the weather will become more unsettled. Starting Thursday, a strong weather system from the Great Lakes will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday night into Friday. 

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us