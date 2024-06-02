Warm Sunday with clouds coming in the afternoon

Sunday will be another warm one, with some upper-level clouds working their way in. This won’t affect temperatures much; highs reach the low 80s inland and 70s along the coast.

There will be light south-southwest winds, with sea breezes developing late in the morning to early afternoon.

Monday through Wednesday will be calm and dry. Inland areas warming up, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, while the coast will be cooler, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Expect sunny skies inland and a few clouds near the coast. By midweek, southwest winds will make it warmer everywhere, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Later in the week, the weather will become more unsettled. Starting Thursday, a strong weather system from the Great Lakes will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday night into Friday.