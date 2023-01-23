forecast

WATCH LIVE: Winter Storm to Create Slick Conditions, Snow to Move South Midday

The storm will completely wrap by evening, with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight

By Pete Bouchard

The big issue Monday morning isn’t the snow or rain. It’s the ice. “Warm” air moved in overhead about 5,000 feet last night, but at the same time, the temperatures near the ground stayed near freezing. It’s a perfect recipe for sleet and freezing rain, and it’s promising to make for tricky travel, delays and slippery walkways Monday. We’re waiting on the colder air to swoop in around noon to switch us to all snow right down to the South Shore.  However, by then, it may be too little, too late to get a lot on the ground. The storm will be passing to the east and temperature will be right around freezing. As we learned from the last storm, it could snow all afternoon and we won’t have much to show for it.

We’ll watch the noontime high tide for more coastal flooding. Thanks to VERY high astronomical high tides this month, we have been battling each high tide cycle since Friday. Thankfully with this storm, the wind isn’t howling from the east, but rather coming from the north later Monday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The storm will completely wrap by evening, with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight. Once again, there may be some slick spots with the refreeze. Otherwise, we’re melting on Tuesday as we gear up for the next round of storminess on Wednesday.

This round of wintry weather will be short-lived as the storm is trending warmer overall. We could see a burst of snow late Wednesday before changeover, but with so much warm air in the pipeline, we’re likely to see temps rise through the night. The end result will be mild temperatures for Thursday as highs leap in to the 50s!

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us