Weather quiets down Wednesday after two tornadoes, torrential downpours

After a super active weather day Tuesday– that featured two tornadoes and numerous reports of flooding – the weather turns tame Wednesday. Highs will bounce back to the low 80s as sun blends with fair weather clouds. We’re treated to some less humid air too, although that may take until later in the afternoon to work in. All in all, a great day to catch our breath — before the next system moves in.

That speedy batch of rain will wait until Thursday afternoon. Although it doesn’t appear it will match anything near what we just experienced, it is NOT what we want to see in the forecast, and will just add to our soggy woes. Right now, guidance pins the heaviest rain across southeastern Massachusetts, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us come away unscathed. An additional .5 to .75 inches are possible. Rainfall amounts remain highly variable, so we’re watching this one closely for overachieving (especially if storms are thrown into the mix).

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Another break comes Friday before we contend with another chance for storms over the weekend. This isn’t looking like a washout, however. Not by a long shot. Thunderstorms are possible late Saturday, with the possibility (pending a swift departure of Saturday’s system) that we enjoy a fine Sunday.

Things are changing daily with this pattern, so it’s best to keep on top of things. Enjoy the rain-free day.