First Alert Weather

Weekend Brought Drought Denting Rain, Upcoming Weekend Promises Drier & Warm Weather

The latest Drought Monitor, issued Thursday, April 27, showed dry conditions across 53% of Massachusetts, and Southern New England’s coastline

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Every weekend since late February has brought at least a trace of rain. For those keeping score, that’s eight of nine weekends with wet weather. While it was beneficial, it still left us in a nearly 2” rainfall deficit - until this past weekend. Widespread rain throughout Saturday and Sunday delivered drought-denting rainfall. It even led to river flooding in Maine.

Across the Commonwealth, weekend rainfall totals ranged between 3 and 4”. Although, the climate site at Boston Logan walked away just shy of 2” of rainfall.

NBC10 Boston

That’s enough to bring the city’s seasonal total (7.4”) much closer to the norm of at 7.8”. Due to the slower nature of the rainfall, and overall footprint of widespread showers, we’ll likely see the removal of ”abnormally dry” conditions from the upcoming Drought Monitor.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Drought conditions in Eastern Massachusetts shown as a map
NBC10 Boston
Drought conditions in Eastern Massachusetts are improving.

The latest, issued Thursday, April 27, showed dry conditions across 53% of Massachusetts, and Southern New England’s coastline. The drought monitor observes rainfall Tuesday to Tuesday, with published results every Thursday.

Infographic shows rain totals this spring - normal at 7.80" and actual at 7.39"
NBC10 Boston

While we’re in store for more rain from Tuesday to Thursday, the rain shouldn’t be as heavy as the weekend’s downpours.

Weather

forecast 3 hours ago

Another Rainy Streak Ahead This Week

forecast 4 hours ago

After Flooding for Some, Raindrops Set to Return This Week

Drier skies filter in for Friday and much of the weekend, ultimately bringing our streak of weekend rain. We’ll start to see sunshine emerge Friday and Saturday, with highs near 70° by Sunday.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us