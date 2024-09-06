Weekend in Boston mainly dry, scattered showers expected

A large ocean storm will stay well offshore as it passes to our east, but we'll deal with some large swells along the coast from it Friday into Saturday.

A high surf advisory has been issued for eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket through Saturday with waves reaching 4 to 9 feet. Dangerous rip currents are also expected, so please take every precaution to stay safe if heading to the beaches Friday and Saturday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Overall, the weekend is looking dry except for a minor hiccup late Saturday and early Saturday night as a cold front slides through the region and delivers some scattered showers.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Low clouds will be a bit stubborn to clear Friday afternoon, but the sun should win out, especially over the interior. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out along the immediate coast as we deal with an east-northeasterly air flow, but most will stay dry.

Highs reach the low to mid-70s coast, mid to upper 70s inland.

Mostly cloudy overnight with areas of patchy fog developing along with some sprinkles and drizzle around through early Saturday morning, low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Increasing sunshine Saturday morning into the early afternoon, but clouds will quickly move in during the mid to late afternoon hours as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers breakout late in the afternoon across western New England, arriving into the Boston area during the late evening hours, and exiting the coast around or just after midnight.

Highs reach the low to mid-70s coast, mid to upper 70s inland.

Sunday is shaping up to the be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures as our highs reach the low to mid-70s, 60s north and west.

The good times roll into early next week with sunny skies, comfortable daytime temps and cool nights.

But fear not to those not ready to give into fall quite yet, summer makes another comeback later next week with the 80s making a comeback, which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast!

Have a great Friday!