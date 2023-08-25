Weekend starts out wet, with heavy rain Friday morning

Steady showers continue throughout Friday morning. Severe weather stays at bay, but flooding will likely need monitoring as heavier shower setup through mid-morning.

Most of the guidance brings a maximum of 2 to 4 inches of rain for the duration of Friday and Saturday. The flash flood guidance, amount of rain needed to cause flash flooding, suggests we’d have to exceed 2 inches in an hour in Boston and Worcester; north-central Worcester and Bristol County would need 2.5 to 3 inches in an hour. 3 hour guidance was around 2 to 3 inches for Boston, and 2.5 to 3 inches for central Massachusetts.

There is one feature that warrants watching Friday mid-morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Leominster to New Bedford. It seems like training of storms may be possible through Worcester, Middlesex and Norfolk counties.

A warm front moves in late Friday, but most of the energy will be clear of the region by then. It keeps us in the humid air for Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms through about 2 p.m. There will be sun and warmer temperatures Saturday, with a return of drier skies Sunday and Monday.