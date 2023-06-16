What to expect from this weekend's upcoming wet weather

Summer weather hangs on for one more day, before the bottom drops out on the weekend. While not washed out EVERY minute of both days, it’s not looking pretty. Especially Saturday.

First up, the beach day Friday with highs in the 80s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon as the weekend storm approaches. Smoke also drifts in to thicken the haze and blot out the Sun later in the day. Any showers should be limited to the cities and towns west of Worcester this afternoon and evening.

That turns overnight as the swarm of rain gathers around New York City and crawls northeast to the Commonwealth. We’ll be in the off-and-on rain throughout Saturday, with more wet weather expected for the first half of Sunday. Right now, our guidance is wrestling with the amount of drying Sunday afternoon. IF we can muster up enough dry air, we COULD see a few afternoon rays. In that case, temperatures may leap to around 70 degrees or so. While it looks possible, odds favor more clouds and cooler temps.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Next week, we’ll see a turn of sorts the pattern. The storms stop, the upper atmosphere warms, and our highs soar back to the 80s for a change. This should all get underway after the summer solstice, ironically.

Enjoy what you can of the weekend, and be safe!