What to Know About Wednesday’s Snow Chances

Unusually warm weather continues Tuesday, with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for many. Expect lots of clouds, with occasional rounds of showers. The rain won’t be as widespread as what we had Monday, however, when more than 2 inches of rain fell for parts of southeastern Massachusetts.

Southwest winds will remain gusty, blowing steadily 10 to 20 plus mph.

Temperatures will tumble into the 30s as a cold front comes in late Tuesday and early Wednesday. That gives us a quick shot at snow early Wednesday, especially in southern New England.

It’s not a lot of snow, but it comes during the morning commute, so there will be some impacts to travel. Expect 1 to 3 inches in much of southern New England, with perhaps a few localized 4 inch amounts in some of the hills of central Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

We’ll only see a dusting to 1 inch in northern New England.

Thursday and Friday will both be chilly but quiet with highs in the 30s.

Our next storm arrives this weekend, but that one is also looking mostly warm and wet with temperatures back into the 40s to near 50.

Yet another system will come close early next week. It’s too early to know specifics on that, but at this point that one looks a little more likely to involve a wintry mix.